1,000 bam
17,966.20 try

1.000 BAM = 17.97 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:56
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM17.96620 TRY
5 BAM89.83100 TRY
10 BAM179.66200 TRY
20 BAM359.32400 TRY
50 BAM898.31000 TRY
100 BAM1,796.62000 TRY
250 BAM4,491.55000 TRY
500 BAM8,983.10000 TRY
1000 BAM17,966.20000 TRY
2000 BAM35,932.40000 TRY
5000 BAM89,831.00000 TRY
10000 BAM179,662.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.05566 BAM
5 TRY0.27830 BAM
10 TRY0.55660 BAM
20 TRY1.11320 BAM
50 TRY2.78300 BAM
100 TRY5.56600 BAM
250 TRY13.91500 BAM
500 TRY27.83000 BAM
1000 TRY55.66000 BAM
2000 TRY111.32000 BAM
5000 TRY278.30000 BAM
10000 TRY556.60000 BAM