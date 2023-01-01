1 thousand Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert TRY to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 try
62.33 bam

1.00000 TRY = 0.06233 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 TRY0.06233 BAM
5 TRY0.31164 BAM
10 TRY0.62328 BAM
20 TRY1.24655 BAM
50 TRY3.11638 BAM
100 TRY6.23275 BAM
250 TRY15.58188 BAM
500 TRY31.16375 BAM
1000 TRY62.32750 BAM
2000 TRY124.65500 BAM
5000 TRY311.63750 BAM
10000 TRY623.27500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Turkish Lira
1 BAM16.04430 TRY
5 BAM80.22150 TRY
10 BAM160.44300 TRY
20 BAM320.88600 TRY
50 BAM802.21500 TRY
100 BAM1604.43000 TRY
250 BAM4011.07500 TRY
500 BAM8022.15000 TRY
1000 BAM16044.30000 TRY
2000 BAM32088.60000 TRY
5000 BAM80221.50000 TRY
10000 BAM160443.00000 TRY