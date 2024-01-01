20 Aruban florins to Nepalese rupees

Convert AWG to NPR at the real exchange rate

20 awg
1,499.93 npr

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₨75.00 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 AWG to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.058175.0581
Low74.860374.5285
Average75.004374.7933
Change0.18%0.45%
View full history

1 AWG to NPR stats

The performance of AWG to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.0581 and a 30 day low of 74.8603. This means the 30 day average was 75.0043. The change for AWG to NPR was 0.18.

The performance of AWG to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.0581 and a 90 day low of 74.5285. This means the 90 day average was 74.7933. The change for AWG to NPR was 0.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4741.34917.8510.7610.9031.6041.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1090.5160.6121.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2350.5640.6691.190.969
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Nepalese Rupee
1 AWG74.99660 NPR
5 AWG374.98300 NPR
10 AWG749.96600 NPR
20 AWG1,499.93200 NPR
50 AWG3,749.83000 NPR
100 AWG7,499.66000 NPR
250 AWG18,749.15000 NPR
500 AWG37,498.30000 NPR
1000 AWG74,996.60000 NPR
2000 AWG149,993.20000 NPR
5000 AWG374,983.00000 NPR
10000 AWG749,966.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 NPR0.01333 AWG
5 NPR0.06667 AWG
10 NPR0.13334 AWG
20 NPR0.26668 AWG
50 NPR0.66669 AWG
100 NPR1.33339 AWG
250 NPR3.33348 AWG
500 NPR6.66695 AWG
1000 NPR13.33390 AWG
2000 NPR26.66780 AWG
5000 NPR66.66950 AWG
10000 NPR133.33900 AWG