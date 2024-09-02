Aruban florin to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Nepalese rupees is currently 74.997 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.027% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 75.048 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 74.939 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.056% decrease in value.