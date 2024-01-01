10 thousand Aruban florins to Mauritian rupees

Convert AWG to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
260,398 mur

ƒ1.000 AWG = ₨26.04 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
AWG to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 AWG to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.109927.4674
Low25.749925.6328
Average25.889426.2745
Change-0.27%1.19%
1 AWG to MUR stats

The performance of AWG to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1099 and a 30 day low of 25.7499. This means the 30 day average was 25.8894. The change for AWG to MUR was -0.27.

The performance of AWG to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4674 and a 90 day low of 25.6328. This means the 90 day average was 26.2745. The change for AWG to MUR was 1.19.

How to convert Aruban florins to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
1 AWG26.03980 MUR
5 AWG130.19900 MUR
10 AWG260.39800 MUR
20 AWG520.79600 MUR
50 AWG1,301.99000 MUR
100 AWG2,603.98000 MUR
250 AWG6,509.95000 MUR
500 AWG13,019.90000 MUR
1000 AWG26,039.80000 MUR
2000 AWG52,079.60000 MUR
5000 AWG130,199.00000 MUR
10000 AWG260,398.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 MUR0.03840 AWG
5 MUR0.19201 AWG
10 MUR0.38403 AWG
20 MUR0.76805 AWG
50 MUR1.92014 AWG
100 MUR3.84027 AWG
250 MUR9.60067 AWG
500 MUR19.20135 AWG
1000 MUR38.40270 AWG
2000 MUR76.80540 AWG
5000 MUR192.01350 AWG
10000 MUR384.02700 AWG