Aruban florin to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Mauritian rupees is currently 26.040 today, reflecting a 0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 26.061 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 25.759 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.