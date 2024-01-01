10 thousand Argentine pesos to Seychellois rupees

Convert ARS to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 ars
142.59 scr

$1.000 ARS = ₨0.01426 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ARS to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 ARS to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01610.0163
Low0.01380.0138
Average0.01480.0151
Change-4.16%-7.33%
1 ARS to SCR stats

The performance of ARS to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0161 and a 30 day low of 0.0138. This means the 30 day average was 0.0148. The change for ARS to SCR was -4.16.

The performance of ARS to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0163 and a 90 day low of 0.0138. This means the 90 day average was 0.0151. The change for ARS to SCR was -7.33.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 ARS0.01426 SCR
5 ARS0.07129 SCR
10 ARS0.14259 SCR
20 ARS0.28517 SCR
50 ARS0.71293 SCR
100 ARS1.42586 SCR
250 ARS3.56465 SCR
500 ARS7.12930 SCR
1000 ARS14.25860 SCR
2000 ARS28.51720 SCR
5000 ARS71.29300 SCR
10000 ARS142.58600 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 SCR70.13320 ARS
5 SCR350.66600 ARS
10 SCR701.33200 ARS
20 SCR1,402.66400 ARS
50 SCR3,506.66000 ARS
100 SCR7,013.32000 ARS
250 SCR17,533.30000 ARS
500 SCR35,066.60000 ARS
1000 SCR70,133.20000 ARS
2000 SCR140,266.40000 ARS
5000 SCR350,666.00000 ARS
10000 SCR701,332.00000 ARS