Convert SCR to ARS at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Argentine pesos

10,000 scr
659,345 ars

₨1.000 SCR = $65.93 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 SCR65.93450 ARS
5 SCR329.67250 ARS
10 SCR659.34500 ARS
20 SCR1,318.69000 ARS
50 SCR3,296.72500 ARS
100 SCR6,593.45000 ARS
250 SCR16,483.62500 ARS
500 SCR32,967.25000 ARS
1000 SCR65,934.50000 ARS
2000 SCR131,869.00000 ARS
5000 SCR329,672.50000 ARS
10000 SCR659,345.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 ARS0.01517 SCR
5 ARS0.07583 SCR
10 ARS0.15167 SCR
20 ARS0.30333 SCR
50 ARS0.75833 SCR
100 ARS1.51666 SCR
250 ARS3.79165 SCR
500 ARS7.58330 SCR
1000 ARS15.16660 SCR
2000 ARS30.33320 SCR
5000 ARS75.83300 SCR
10000 ARS151.66600 SCR