Seychellois rupee to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Argentine pesos is currently 65.935 today, reflecting a 0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 6.551% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 66.811 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 61.716 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.997% decrease in value.