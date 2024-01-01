5 Argentine pesos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ARS to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.05 mad

$1.000 ARS = د.م.0.01027 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
ARS to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 ARS to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01060.0111
Low0.01010.0101
Average0.01040.0107
Change-2.71%-7.29%
1 ARS to MAD stats

The performance of ARS to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0106 and a 30 day low of 0.0101. This means the 30 day average was 0.0104. The change for ARS to MAD was -2.71.

The performance of ARS to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0101. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for ARS to MAD was -7.29.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0770.88312.0770.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7391.44319.7390.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 ARS0.01027 MAD
5 ARS0.05133 MAD
10 ARS0.10267 MAD
20 ARS0.20533 MAD
50 ARS0.51334 MAD
100 ARS1.02667 MAD
250 ARS2.56668 MAD
500 ARS5.13335 MAD
1000 ARS10.26670 MAD
2000 ARS20.53340 MAD
5000 ARS51.33350 MAD
10000 ARS102.66700 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Argentine Peso
1 MAD97.40180 ARS
5 MAD487.00900 ARS
10 MAD974.01800 ARS
20 MAD1,948.03600 ARS
50 MAD4,870.09000 ARS
100 MAD9,740.18000 ARS
250 MAD24,350.45000 ARS
500 MAD48,700.90000 ARS
1000 MAD97,401.80000 ARS
2000 MAD194,803.60000 ARS
5000 MAD487,009.00000 ARS
10000 MAD974,018.00000 ARS