Argentine pesos to Lesotho lotis today

Convert ARS to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
51.70 lsl

1.00000 ARS = 0.05170 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.0847590.28431.486321.671030.964118.7488
1 GBP1.1436411.24055103.2521.69981.911041.1025821.4417
1 USD0.921850.806094183.23051.37021.540480.888817.284
1 INR0.01107610.009685080.012014810.01646270.01850860.01067880.207664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 ARS0.05170 LSL
5 ARS0.25850 LSL
10 ARS0.51701 LSL
20 ARS1.03401 LSL
50 ARS2.58503 LSL
100 ARS5.17007 LSL
250 ARS12.92518 LSL
500 ARS25.85035 LSL
1000 ARS51.70070 LSL
2000 ARS103.40140 LSL
5000 ARS258.50350 LSL
10000 ARS517.00700 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Argentine Peso
1 LSL19.34210 ARS
5 LSL96.71050 ARS
10 LSL193.42100 ARS
20 LSL386.84200 ARS
50 LSL967.10500 ARS
100 LSL1934.21000 ARS
250 LSL4835.52500 ARS
500 LSL9671.05000 ARS
1000 LSL19342.10000 ARS
2000 LSL38684.20000 ARS
5000 LSL96710.50000 ARS
10000 LSL193421.00000 ARS