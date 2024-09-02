Argentine peso to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Lesotho lotis is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.494% decrease in value.