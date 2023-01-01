Argentine pesos to Jersey pounds today

1,000 ars
2.29 jep

1.00000 ARS = 0.00229 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874651.084990.29791.486531.671130.964118.751
1 GBP1.1433111.24035103.2361.699531.910581.1022721.4377
1 USD0.921750.806224183.23151.37021.540360.888617.2836
1 INR0.01107450.009686530.012014710.01646250.01850690.01067620.207657

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jersey pound
1 ARS0.00229 JEP
5 ARS0.01143 JEP
10 ARS0.02285 JEP
20 ARS0.04570 JEP
50 ARS0.11425 JEP
100 ARS0.22850 JEP
250 ARS0.57126 JEP
500 ARS1.14251 JEP
1000 ARS2.28503 JEP
2000 ARS4.57006 JEP
5000 ARS11.42515 JEP
10000 ARS22.85030 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Argentine Peso
1 JEP437.63100 ARS
5 JEP2188.15500 ARS
10 JEP4376.31000 ARS
20 JEP8752.62000 ARS
50 JEP21881.55000 ARS
100 JEP43763.10000 ARS
250 JEP109407.75000 ARS
500 JEP218815.50000 ARS
1000 JEP437631.00000 ARS
2000 JEP875262.00000 ARS
5000 JEP2188155.00000 ARS
10000 JEP4376310.00000 ARS