Argentine pesos to Jersey pounds today

Convert ARS to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
0.92 jep

1.000 ARS = 0.0009224 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jersey pound
1 ARS0.00092 JEP
5 ARS0.00461 JEP
10 ARS0.00922 JEP
20 ARS0.01845 JEP
50 ARS0.04612 JEP
100 ARS0.09224 JEP
250 ARS0.23060 JEP
500 ARS0.46121 JEP
1000 ARS0.92242 JEP
2000 ARS1.84483 JEP
5000 ARS4.61208 JEP
10000 ARS9.22415 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Argentine Peso
1 JEP1,084.11000 ARS
5 JEP5,420.55000 ARS
10 JEP10,841.10000 ARS
20 JEP21,682.20000 ARS
50 JEP54,205.50000 ARS
100 JEP108,411.00000 ARS
250 JEP271,027.50000 ARS
500 JEP542,055.00000 ARS
1000 JEP1,084,110.00000 ARS
2000 JEP2,168,220.00000 ARS
5000 JEP5,420,550.00000 ARS
10000 JEP10,841,100.00000 ARS