Argentine pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert ARS to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
22.11 hkd

1.00000 ARS = 0.02211 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:51
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540361.370150.9218518.22851.3486518.22890.806257
1 AUD0.649210.8895010.59847911.83390.87554411.83420.523422
1 CAD0.7298471.1242310.67282513.3040.98430813.30430.588444
1 EUR1.084751.67091.48627119.77341.4629519.77380.8746

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ARS0.02211 HKD
5 ARS0.11057 HKD
10 ARS0.22114 HKD
20 ARS0.44229 HKD
50 ARS1.10572 HKD
100 ARS2.21144 HKD
250 ARS5.52860 HKD
500 ARS11.05720 HKD
1000 ARS22.11440 HKD
2000 ARS44.22880 HKD
5000 ARS110.57200 HKD
10000 ARS221.14400 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Argentine Peso
100 HKD4521.95000 ARS
200 HKD9043.90000 ARS
300 HKD13565.85000 ARS
500 HKD22609.75000 ARS
1000 HKD45219.50000 ARS
2000 HKD90439.00000 ARS
2500 HKD113048.75000 ARS
3000 HKD135658.50000 ARS
4000 HKD180878.00000 ARS
5000 HKD226097.50000 ARS
10000 HKD452195.00000 ARS
20000 HKD904390.00000 ARS