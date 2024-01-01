100 Argentine pesos to Hong Kong dollars

Convert ARS to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 ars
0.82 hkd

$1.000 ARS = $0.008198 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
ARS to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HKD
1 ARS to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0087
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00830.0085
Change-2.00%-5.88%
1 ARS to HKD stats

The performance of ARS to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0083. The change for ARS to HKD was -2.00.

The performance of ARS to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0085. The change for ARS to HKD was -5.88.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90617.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88312.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1041.6341.491119.7371.44319.7370.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ARS0.00820 HKD
5 ARS0.04099 HKD
10 ARS0.08198 HKD
20 ARS0.16396 HKD
50 ARS0.40989 HKD
100 ARS0.81978 HKD
250 ARS2.04945 HKD
500 ARS4.09890 HKD
1000 ARS8.19779 HKD
2000 ARS16.39558 HKD
5000 ARS40.98895 HKD
10000 ARS81.97790 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Argentine Peso
100 HKD12,198.40000 ARS
200 HKD24,396.80000 ARS
300 HKD36,595.20000 ARS
500 HKD60,992.00000 ARS
1000 HKD121,984.00000 ARS
2000 HKD243,968.00000 ARS
2500 HKD304,960.00000 ARS
3000 HKD365,952.00000 ARS
4000 HKD487,936.00000 ARS
5000 HKD609,920.00000 ARS
10000 HKD1,219,840.00000 ARS
20000 HKD2,439,680.00000 ARS