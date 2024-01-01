20 Angolan kwanzas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert AOA to UAH at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.89 uah

Kz1.000 AOA = ₴0.04431 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 AOA to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04610.0470
Low0.04430.0443
Average0.04530.0460
Change-3.65%-5.36%
View full history

1 AOA to UAH stats

The performance of AOA to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0461 and a 30 day low of 0.0443. This means the 30 day average was 0.0453. The change for AOA to UAH was -3.65.

The performance of AOA to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0470 and a 90 day low of 0.0443. This means the 90 day average was 0.0460. The change for AOA to UAH was -5.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4781.30617.86783.8950.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.74692.7170.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0950.96813.23962.1610.564
1 AUD0.6770.6120.91310.88412.08756.7550.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AOA0.04431 UAH
5 AOA0.22155 UAH
10 AOA0.44310 UAH
20 AOA0.88620 UAH
50 AOA2.21551 UAH
100 AOA4.43102 UAH
250 AOA11.07755 UAH
500 AOA22.15510 UAH
1000 AOA44.31020 UAH
2000 AOA88.62040 UAH
5000 AOA221.55100 UAH
10000 AOA443.10200 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Angolan Kwanza
1 UAH22.56820 AOA
5 UAH112.84100 AOA
10 UAH225.68200 AOA
20 UAH451.36400 AOA
50 UAH1,128.41000 AOA
100 UAH2,256.82000 AOA
250 UAH5,642.05000 AOA
500 UAH11,284.10000 AOA
1000 UAH22,568.20000 AOA
2000 UAH45,136.40000 AOA
5000 UAH112,841.00000 AOA
10000 UAH225,682.00000 AOA