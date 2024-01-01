100 Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

Convert AOA to SAR at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
0.41 sar

Kz1.000 AOA = SR0.004071 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 AOA to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0044
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00420.0042
Change-3.54%-7.03%
View full history

1 AOA to SAR stats

The performance of AOA to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for AOA to SAR was -3.54.

The performance of AOA to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0042. The change for AOA to SAR was -7.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30617.8683.8960.762
1 EUR1.10511.4921.6341.44419.73992.7220.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0950.96813.23262.1540.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.0856.7430.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Saudi Riyal
1 AOA0.00407 SAR
5 AOA0.02035 SAR
10 AOA0.04071 SAR
20 AOA0.08142 SAR
50 AOA0.20355 SAR
100 AOA0.40710 SAR
250 AOA1.01774 SAR
500 AOA2.03549 SAR
1000 AOA4.07097 SAR
2000 AOA8.14194 SAR
5000 AOA20.35485 SAR
10000 AOA40.70970 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Angolan Kwanza
1 SAR245.64200 AOA
5 SAR1,228.21000 AOA
10 SAR2,456.42000 AOA
20 SAR4,912.84000 AOA
50 SAR12,282.10000 AOA
100 SAR24,564.20000 AOA
250 SAR61,410.50000 AOA
500 SAR122,821.00000 AOA
1000 SAR245,642.00000 AOA
2000 SAR491,284.00000 AOA
5000 SAR1,228,210.00000 AOA
10000 SAR2,456,420.00000 AOA