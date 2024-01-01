10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Philippine pesos

Convert AOA to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
610.80 php

Kz1.000 AOA = ₱0.06108 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:37
AOA to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 AOA to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06530.0687
Low0.06080.0608
Average0.06300.0657
Change-6.09%-11.11%
1 AOA to PHP stats

The performance of AOA to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0653 and a 30 day low of 0.0608. This means the 30 day average was 0.0630. The change for AOA to PHP was -6.09.

The performance of AOA to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0687 and a 90 day low of 0.0608. This means the 90 day average was 0.0657. The change for AOA to PHP was -11.11.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0.06108 PHP
5 AOA0.30540 PHP
10 AOA0.61080 PHP
20 AOA1.22161 PHP
50 AOA3.05402 PHP
100 AOA6.10804 PHP
250 AOA15.27010 PHP
500 AOA30.54020 PHP
1000 AOA61.08040 PHP
2000 AOA122.16080 PHP
5000 AOA305.40200 PHP
10000 AOA610.80400 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP16.37190 AOA
5 PHP81.85950 AOA
10 PHP163.71900 AOA
20 PHP327.43800 AOA
50 PHP818.59500 AOA
100 PHP1,637.19000 AOA
250 PHP4,092.97500 AOA
500 PHP8,185.95000 AOA
1000 PHP16,371.90000 AOA
2000 PHP32,743.80000 AOA
5000 PHP81,859.50000 AOA
10000 PHP163,719.00000 AOA