Angolan kwanza to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Philippine pesos is currently 0.061 today, reflecting a 0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -0.690% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.062 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.061 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.866% decrease in value.