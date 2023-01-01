1 Philippine peso to Angolan kwanzas

Convert PHP to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 php
15.13 aoa

1.00000 PHP = 15.13110 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP15.13110 AOA
5 PHP75.65550 AOA
10 PHP151.31100 AOA
20 PHP302.62200 AOA
50 PHP756.55500 AOA
100 PHP1513.11000 AOA
250 PHP3782.77500 AOA
500 PHP7565.55000 AOA
1000 PHP15131.10000 AOA
2000 PHP30262.20000 AOA
5000 PHP75655.50000 AOA
10000 PHP151311.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0.06609 PHP
5 AOA0.33045 PHP
10 AOA0.66089 PHP
20 AOA1.32178 PHP
50 AOA3.30445 PHP
100 AOA6.60891 PHP
250 AOA16.52228 PHP
500 AOA33.04455 PHP
1000 AOA66.08910 PHP
2000 AOA132.17820 PHP
5000 AOA330.44550 PHP
10000 AOA660.89100 PHP