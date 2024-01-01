2,000 Angolan kwanzas to Jersey pounds

Convert AOA to JEP at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
1.65 jep

Kz1.000 AOA = £0.0008264 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
AOA to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JEP
1 AOA to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.90%-9.60%
1 AOA to JEP stats

The performance of AOA to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to JEP was -5.90.

The performance of AOA to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to JEP was -9.60.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jersey pound
1 AOA0.00083 JEP
5 AOA0.00413 JEP
10 AOA0.00826 JEP
20 AOA0.01653 JEP
50 AOA0.04132 JEP
100 AOA0.08264 JEP
250 AOA0.20659 JEP
500 AOA0.41319 JEP
1000 AOA0.82637 JEP
2000 AOA1.65275 JEP
5000 AOA4.13187 JEP
10000 AOA8.26374 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 JEP1,210.11000 AOA
5 JEP6,050.55000 AOA
10 JEP12,101.10000 AOA
20 JEP24,202.20000 AOA
50 JEP60,505.50000 AOA
100 JEP121,011.00000 AOA
250 JEP302,527.50000 AOA
500 JEP605,055.00000 AOA
1000 JEP1,210,110.00000 AOA
2000 JEP2,420,220.00000 AOA
5000 JEP6,050,550.00000 AOA
10000 JEP12,101,100.00000 AOA