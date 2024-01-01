500 Angolan kwanzas to Hungarian forints

Convert AOA to HUF at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
193 huf

Kz1.000 AOA = Ft0.3857 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
AOA to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HUF
1 AOA to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41010.4304
Low0.38270.3827
Average0.39600.4100
Change-5.96%-8.59%
View full history

1 AOA to HUF stats

The performance of AOA to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4101 and a 30 day low of 0.3827. This means the 30 day average was 0.3960. The change for AOA to HUF was -5.96.

The performance of AOA to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4304 and a 90 day low of 0.3827. This means the 90 day average was 0.4100. The change for AOA to HUF was -8.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4781.30717.85283.9090.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6331.44419.72792.7230.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0950.96813.22862.1750.565
1 AUD0.6770.6120.91310.88412.07956.7730.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hungarian Forint
1 AOA0.38568 HUF
5 AOA1.92840 HUF
10 AOA3.85680 HUF
20 AOA7.71360 HUF
50 AOA19.28400 HUF
100 AOA38.56800 HUF
250 AOA96.42000 HUF
500 AOA192.84000 HUF
1000 AOA385.68000 HUF
2000 AOA771.36000 HUF
5000 AOA1,928.40000 HUF
10000 AOA3,856.80000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Angolan Kwanza
2000 HUF5,185.64000 AOA
5000 HUF12,964.10000 AOA
10000 HUF25,928.20000 AOA
15000 HUF38,892.30000 AOA
20000 HUF51,856.40000 AOA
30000 HUF77,784.60000 AOA
40000 HUF103,712.80000 AOA
50000 HUF129,641.00000 AOA
60000 HUF155,569.20000 AOA
100000 HUF259,282.00000 AOA
150000 HUF388,923.00000 AOA
200000 HUF518,564.00000 AOA