Angolan kwanza to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Hungarian forints is currently 0.386 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 0.386 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.380 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.943% decrease in value.