20 Angolan kwanzas to Bahraini dinars

Convert AOA to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.008 bhd

Kz1.000 AOA = .د.ب0.0004089 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 AOA to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-3.54%-7.10%
View full history

1 AOA to BHD stats

The performance of AOA to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for AOA to BHD was -3.54.

The performance of AOA to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for AOA to BHD was -7.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30617.83683.8760.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.71692.7170.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22262.1790.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08156.8140.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00041 BHD
5 AOA0.00204 BHD
10 AOA0.00409 BHD
20 AOA0.00818 BHD
50 AOA0.02045 BHD
100 AOA0.04089 BHD
250 AOA0.10223 BHD
500 AOA0.20446 BHD
1000 AOA0.40892 BHD
2000 AOA0.81783 BHD
5000 AOA2.04459 BHD
10000 AOA4.08917 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2,445.48000 AOA
5 BHD12,227.40000 AOA
10 BHD24,454.80000 AOA
20 BHD48,909.60000 AOA
50 BHD122,274.00000 AOA
100 BHD244,548.00000 AOA
250 BHD611,370.00000 AOA
500 BHD1,222,740.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2,445,480.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4,890,960.00000 AOA
5000 BHD12,227,400.00000 AOA
10000 BHD24,454,800.00000 AOA