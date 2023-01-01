United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AED to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,973.14 cny

1.00000 AED = 1.97314 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2256287.250.921250.80615955.68111.3692517.267
1 INR0.012015513.451460.01106910.009686430.6690380.01645230.207472
1 PKR0.003481290.28973210.003207080.002806470.1938420.004766750.0601114
1 EUR1.085590.3414311.8110.8750560.44181.4863218.7433

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.97314 CNY
5 AED9.86570 CNY
10 AED19.73140 CNY
20 AED39.46280 CNY
50 AED98.65700 CNY
100 AED197.31400 CNY
250 AED493.28500 CNY
500 AED986.57000 CNY
1000 AED1973.14000 CNY
2000 AED3946.28000 CNY
5000 AED9865.70000 CNY
10000 AED19731.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0.50681 AED
5 CNY2.53403 AED
10 CNY5.06806 AED
20 CNY10.13612 AED
50 CNY25.34030 AED
100 CNY50.68060 AED
250 CNY126.70150 AED
500 CNY253.40300 AED
1000 CNY506.80600 AED
2000 CNY1013.61200 AED
5000 CNY2534.03000 AED
10000 CNY5068.06000 AED