اليورو إلى Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for اليورو إلى Cfa franc beac is currently ٦٥٥٫٩٥٧ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of اليورو has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of اليورو إلى Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of ٦٥٥٫٩٨٨ on 17-06-2024 and a low of ٦٥٥٫٩٢٩ on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.009% decrease in value.