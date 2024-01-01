Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = GH¢1.954 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:26
MOP to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 MOP to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.06422.0642
Low1.95351.9379
Average2.02231.9815
Change-2.55%0.80%
1 MOP to GHS stats

The performance of MOP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0642 and a 30 day low of 1.9535. This means the 30 day average was 2.0223. The change for MOP to GHS was -2.55.

The performance of MOP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0642 and a 90 day low of 1.9379. This means the 90 day average was 1.9815. The change for MOP to GHS was 0.80.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.95351 GHS
5 MOP9.76755 GHS
10 MOP19.53510 GHS
20 MOP39.07020 GHS
50 MOP97.67550 GHS
100 MOP195.35100 GHS
250 MOP488.37750 GHS
500 MOP976.75500 GHS
1000 MOP1,953.51000 GHS
2000 MOP3,907.02000 GHS
5000 MOP9,767.55000 GHS
10000 MOP19,535.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.51190 MOP
5 GHS2.55950 MOP
10 GHS5.11900 MOP
20 GHS10.23800 MOP
50 GHS25.59500 MOP
100 GHS51.19000 MOP
250 GHS127.97500 MOP
500 GHS255.95000 MOP
1000 GHS511.90000 MOP
2000 GHS1,023.80000 MOP
5000 GHS2,559.50000 MOP
10000 GHS5,119.00000 MOP