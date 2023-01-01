1 thousand Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
1401.31 ghs

1.00000 MOP = 1.40131 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:7 UTC
MOP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.046787.12421.434711.660510.9641518.9186
1GBP1.1538711.20775100.5291.655461.9161.112521.8295
1USD0.95540.827986183.2371.37071.586420.9211518.0745
1INR0.01147790.009947330.012013910.01646740.01905910.01106660.217145

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.40131 GHS
5 MOP7.00655 GHS
10 MOP14.01310 GHS
20 MOP28.02620 GHS
50 MOP70.06550 GHS
100 MOP140.13100 GHS
250 MOP350.32750 GHS
500 MOP700.65500 GHS
1000 MOP1401.31000 GHS
2000 MOP2802.62000 GHS
5000 MOP7006.55000 GHS
10000 MOP14013.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.71362 MOP
5 GHS3.56808 MOP
10 GHS7.13616 MOP
20 GHS14.27232 MOP
50 GHS35.68080 MOP
100 GHS71.36160 MOP
250 GHS178.40400 MOP
500 GHS356.80800 MOP
1000 GHS713.61600 MOP
2000 GHS1427.23200 MOP
5000 GHS3568.08000 MOP
10000 GHS7136.16000 MOP