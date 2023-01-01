1 Macanese pataca to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MOP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 mop
1.40 ghs

1.00000 MOP = 1.40123 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:6 UTC
MOP to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.40123 GHS
5 MOP7.00615 GHS
10 MOP14.01230 GHS
20 MOP28.02460 GHS
50 MOP70.06150 GHS
100 MOP140.12300 GHS
250 MOP350.30750 GHS
500 MOP700.61500 GHS
1000 MOP1401.23000 GHS
2000 MOP2802.46000 GHS
5000 MOP7006.15000 GHS
10000 MOP14012.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.71366 MOP
5 GHS3.56830 MOP
10 GHS7.13660 MOP
20 GHS14.27320 MOP
50 GHS35.68300 MOP
100 GHS71.36600 MOP
250 GHS178.41500 MOP
500 GHS356.83000 MOP
1000 GHS713.66000 MOP
2000 GHS1427.32000 MOP
5000 GHS3568.30000 MOP
10000 GHS7136.60000 MOP