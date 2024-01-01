5 Chinese yuan rmb to Zambian kwacha

Convert CNY to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5 cny
17.28 zmw

1.00000 CNY = 3.45689 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / ZMW
1 CNY3.45689 ZMW
5 CNY17.28445 ZMW
10 CNY34.56890 ZMW
20 CNY69.13780 ZMW
50 CNY172.84450 ZMW
100 CNY345.68900 ZMW
250 CNY864.22250 ZMW
500 CNY1728.44500 ZMW
1000 CNY3456.89000 ZMW
2000 CNY6913.78000 ZMW
5000 CNY17284.45000 ZMW
10000 CNY34568.90000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZMW0.28928 CNY
5 ZMW1.44639 CNY
10 ZMW2.89277 CNY
20 ZMW5.78554 CNY
50 ZMW14.46385 CNY
100 ZMW28.92770 CNY
250 ZMW72.31925 CNY
500 ZMW144.63850 CNY
1000 ZMW289.27700 CNY
2000 ZMW578.55400 CNY
5000 ZMW1446.38500 CNY
10000 ZMW2892.77000 CNY