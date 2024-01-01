1 thousand Zambian kwacha to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ZMW to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
287.81 cny

1.000 ZMW = 0.2878 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3831.3651.56383.6610.80519.038
1 EUR1.06211.4681.4491.65988.8190.85420.212
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5080.58213.769
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14561.310.5913.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZMW0.28781 CNY
5 ZMW1.43903 CNY
10 ZMW2.87807 CNY
20 ZMW5.75614 CNY
50 ZMW14.39035 CNY
100 ZMW28.78070 CNY
250 ZMW71.95175 CNY
500 ZMW143.90350 CNY
1000 ZMW287.80700 CNY
2000 ZMW575.61400 CNY
5000 ZMW1,439.03500 CNY
10000 ZMW2,878.07000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / ZMW
1 CNY3.47455 ZMW
5 CNY17.37275 ZMW
10 CNY34.74550 ZMW
20 CNY69.49100 ZMW
50 CNY173.72750 ZMW
100 CNY347.45500 ZMW
250 CNY868.63750 ZMW
500 CNY1,737.27500 ZMW
1000 CNY3,474.55000 ZMW
2000 CNY6,949.10000 ZMW
5000 CNY17,372.75000 ZMW
10000 CNY34,745.50000 ZMW