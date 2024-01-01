1 Chinese yuan rmb to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert CNY to FKP at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.11 fkp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11032 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Falkland Islands Pound
1 CNY0.11032 FKP
5 CNY0.55160 FKP
10 CNY1.10319 FKP
20 CNY2.20638 FKP
50 CNY5.51595 FKP
100 CNY11.03190 FKP
250 CNY27.57975 FKP
500 CNY55.15950 FKP
1000 CNY110.31900 FKP
2000 CNY220.63800 FKP
5000 CNY551.59500 FKP
10000 CNY1103.19000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 FKP9.06466 CNY
5 FKP45.32330 CNY
10 FKP90.64660 CNY
20 FKP181.29320 CNY
50 FKP453.23300 CNY
100 FKP906.46600 CNY
250 FKP2266.16500 CNY
500 FKP4532.33000 CNY
1000 FKP9064.66000 CNY
2000 FKP18129.32000 CNY
5000 FKP45323.30000 CNY
10000 FKP90646.60000 CNY