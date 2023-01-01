CFA francs BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs today

1000 xof
40434 vnd

1.00000 XOF = 40.43420 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF40.43420 VND
5 XOF202.17100 VND
10 XOF404.34200 VND
20 XOF808.68400 VND
50 XOF2021.71000 VND
100 XOF4043.42000 VND
250 XOF10108.55000 VND
500 XOF20217.10000 VND
1000 XOF40434.20000 VND
2000 XOF80868.40000 VND
5000 XOF202171.00000 VND
10000 XOF404342.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VND0.02473 XOF
5 VND0.12366 XOF
10 VND0.24732 XOF
20 VND0.49463 XOF
50 VND1.23657 XOF
100 VND2.47315 XOF
250 VND6.18288 XOF
500 VND12.36575 XOF
1000 VND24.73150 XOF
2000 VND49.46300 XOF
5000 VND123.65750 XOF
10000 VND247.31500 XOF