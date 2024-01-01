Convert XOF to VND at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 xof
41,459 vnd

CFA1.000 XOF = ₫41.46 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9491.3591,532.78
1 GBP1.26211.731.1811.89912.5551.7151,934.14
1 CAD0.7290.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,118.04
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6271.4521,637.09

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF41.45910 VND
5 XOF207.29550 VND
10 XOF414.59100 VND
20 XOF829.18200 VND
50 XOF2,072.95500 VND
100 XOF4,145.91000 VND
250 XOF10,364.77500 VND
500 XOF20,729.55000 VND
1000 XOF41,459.10000 VND
2000 XOF82,918.20000 VND
5000 XOF207,295.50000 VND
10000 XOF414,591.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1000 VND24.12020 XOF
2000 VND48.24040 XOF
5000 VND120.60100 XOF
10000 VND241.20200 XOF
20000 VND482.40400 XOF
50000 VND1,206.01000 XOF
100000 VND2,412.02000 XOF
200000 VND4,824.04000 XOF
500000 VND12,060.10000 XOF
1000000 VND24,120.20000 XOF
2000000 VND48,240.40000 XOF
5000000 VND120,601.00000 XOF