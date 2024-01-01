10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs

Convert XOF to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 xof
406,373 vnd

1.00000 XOF = 40.63730 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF40.63730 VND
5 XOF203.18650 VND
10 XOF406.37300 VND
20 XOF812.74600 VND
50 XOF2031.86500 VND
100 XOF4063.73000 VND
250 XOF10159.32500 VND
500 XOF20318.65000 VND
1000 XOF40637.30000 VND
2000 XOF81274.60000 VND
5000 XOF203186.50000 VND
10000 XOF406373.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VND0.02461 XOF
5 VND0.12304 XOF
10 VND0.24608 XOF
20 VND0.49216 XOF
50 VND1.23040 XOF
100 VND2.46080 XOF
250 VND6.15200 XOF
500 VND12.30400 XOF
1000 VND24.60800 XOF
2000 VND49.21600 XOF
5000 VND123.04000 XOF
10000 VND246.08000 XOF