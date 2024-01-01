1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO
Convert VND to XOF at the real exchange rate
VND to XOF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.02387 XOF
0
|1 VND to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0242
|0.0242
|Low
|0.0238
|0.0235
|Average
|0.0240
|0.0239
|Change
|-0.42%
|0.01%
1 VND to XOF stats
The performance of VND to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0242 and a 30 day low of 0.0238. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for VND to XOF was -0.42.
The performance of VND to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for VND to XOF was 0.01.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1000 VND
|23.86570 XOF
|2000 VND
|47.73140 XOF
|5000 VND
|119.32850 XOF
|10000 VND
|238.65700 XOF
|20000 VND
|477.31400 XOF
|50000 VND
|1,193.28500 XOF
|100000 VND
|2,386.57000 XOF
|200000 VND
|4,773.14000 XOF
|500000 VND
|11,932.85000 XOF
|1000000 VND
|23,865.70000 XOF
|2000000 VND
|47,731.40000 XOF
|5000000 VND
|119,328.50000 XOF
|Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
|1 XOF
|41.90120 VND
|5 XOF
|209.50600 VND
|10 XOF
|419.01200 VND
|20 XOF
|838.02400 VND
|50 XOF
|2,095.06000 VND
|100 XOF
|4,190.12000 VND
|250 XOF
|10,475.30000 VND
|500 XOF
|20,950.60000 VND
|1000 XOF
|41,901.20000 VND
|2000 XOF
|83,802.40000 VND
|5000 XOF
|209,506.00000 VND
|10000 XOF
|419,012.00000 VND