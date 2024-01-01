1 CFA franc BCEAO to Vietnamese dongs

Convert XOF to VND

1 xof
41 vnd

1.00000 XOF = 40.63670 VND

Mid-market exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859211.0951590.95921.462191.630290.928618.4387
1 GBP1.1638611.2746105.8641.701781.897431.0807621.4601
1 USD0.913150.78456183.05641.335151.488650.8479516.8367
1 INR0.01099390.009446110.0120410.01607520.01792340.01020930.202714

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF40.63670 VND
5 XOF203.18350 VND
10 XOF406.36700 VND
20 XOF812.73400 VND
50 XOF2031.83500 VND
100 XOF4063.67000 VND
250 XOF10159.17500 VND
500 XOF20318.35000 VND
1000 XOF40636.70000 VND
2000 XOF81273.40000 VND
5000 XOF203183.50000 VND
10000 XOF406367.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VND0.02461 XOF
5 VND0.12304 XOF
10 VND0.24608 XOF
20 VND0.49217 XOF
50 VND1.23042 XOF
100 VND2.46083 XOF
250 VND6.15207 XOF
500 VND12.30415 XOF
1000 VND24.60830 XOF
2000 VND49.21660 XOF
5000 VND123.04150 XOF
10000 VND246.08300 XOF