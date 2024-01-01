1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert VND to XOF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = CFA0.02387 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 VND to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02420.0242
Low0.02380.0235
Average0.02400.0239
Change-0.42%0.01%
View full history

1 VND to XOF stats

The performance of VND to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0242 and a 30 day low of 0.0238. This means the 30 day average was 0.0240. The change for VND to XOF was -0.42.

The performance of VND to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0239. The change for VND to XOF was 0.01.

Track market ratesView VND to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.271.38633.796151.675
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.5810.91722.378100.432
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.161.49936.571164.125
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.241.0525.61114.936

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1000 VND23.86570 XOF
2000 VND47.73140 XOF
5000 VND119.32850 XOF
10000 VND238.65700 XOF
20000 VND477.31400 XOF
50000 VND1,193.28500 XOF
100000 VND2,386.57000 XOF
200000 VND4,773.14000 XOF
500000 VND11,932.85000 XOF
1000000 VND23,865.70000 XOF
2000000 VND47,731.40000 XOF
5000000 VND119,328.50000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF41.90120 VND
5 XOF209.50600 VND
10 XOF419.01200 VND
20 XOF838.02400 VND
50 XOF2,095.06000 VND
100 XOF4,190.12000 VND
250 XOF10,475.30000 VND
500 XOF20,950.60000 VND
1000 XOF41,901.20000 VND
2000 XOF83,802.40000 VND
5000 XOF209,506.00000 VND
10000 XOF419,012.00000 VND