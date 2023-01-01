CFA francs BCEAO to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert XOF to TJS at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
18.24 tjs

1.00000 XOF = 0.01824 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tajikistani Somoni
1 XOF0.01824 TJS
5 XOF0.09119 TJS
10 XOF0.18238 TJS
20 XOF0.36476 TJS
50 XOF0.91190 TJS
100 XOF1.82380 TJS
250 XOF4.55950 TJS
500 XOF9.11900 TJS
1000 XOF18.23800 TJS
2000 XOF36.47600 TJS
5000 XOF91.19000 TJS
10000 XOF182.38000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TJS54.83060 XOF
5 TJS274.15300 XOF
10 TJS548.30600 XOF
20 TJS1096.61200 XOF
50 TJS2741.53000 XOF
100 TJS5483.06000 XOF
250 TJS13707.65000 XOF
500 TJS27415.30000 XOF
1000 TJS54830.60000 XOF
2000 TJS109661.20000 XOF
5000 TJS274153.00000 XOF
10000 TJS548306.00000 XOF