CFA francs BCEAO to Rwandan francs today

Convert XOF to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2,063 rwf

1.00000 XOF = 2.06310 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.0909590.89521.496241.668250.9646518.7698
1 GBP1.1479711.25235104.3431.71761.915051.1073921.5467
1 USD0.916650.798499183.31751.37151.529170.884217.205
1 INR0.01100170.009583810.012002310.01646110.01835350.01061240.206499

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.06310 RWF
5 XOF10.31550 RWF
10 XOF20.63100 RWF
20 XOF41.26200 RWF
50 XOF103.15500 RWF
100 XOF206.31000 RWF
250 XOF515.77500 RWF
500 XOF1031.55000 RWF
1000 XOF2063.10000 RWF
2000 XOF4126.20000 RWF
5000 XOF10315.50000 RWF
10000 XOF20631.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.48471 XOF
5 RWF2.42354 XOF
10 RWF4.84708 XOF
20 RWF9.69416 XOF
50 RWF24.23540 XOF
100 RWF48.47080 XOF
250 RWF121.17700 XOF
500 RWF242.35400 XOF
1000 RWF484.70800 XOF
2000 RWF969.41600 XOF
5000 RWF2423.54000 XOF
10000 RWF4847.08000 XOF