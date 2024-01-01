Convert XOF to RWF at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Rwandan francs today

1,000 xof
2,136 rwf

CFA1.000 XOF = R₣2.136 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.13616 RWF
5 XOF10.68080 RWF
10 XOF21.36160 RWF
20 XOF42.72320 RWF
50 XOF106.80800 RWF
100 XOF213.61600 RWF
250 XOF534.04000 RWF
500 XOF1,068.08000 RWF
1000 XOF2,136.16000 RWF
2000 XOF4,272.32000 RWF
5000 XOF10,680.80000 RWF
10000 XOF21,361.60000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.46813 XOF
5 RWF2.34065 XOF
10 RWF4.68130 XOF
20 RWF9.36260 XOF
50 RWF23.40650 XOF
100 RWF46.81300 XOF
250 RWF117.03250 XOF
500 RWF234.06500 XOF
1000 RWF468.13000 XOF
2000 RWF936.26000 XOF
5000 RWF2,340.65000 XOF
10000 RWF4,681.30000 XOF