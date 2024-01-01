1 Rwandan franc to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert RWF to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
0 xof

R₣1.000 RWF = CFA0.4660 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
How to convert Rwandan francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.46599 XOF
5 RWF2.32996 XOF
10 RWF4.65992 XOF
20 RWF9.31984 XOF
50 RWF23.29960 XOF
100 RWF46.59920 XOF
250 RWF116.49800 XOF
500 RWF232.99600 XOF
1000 RWF465.99200 XOF
2000 RWF931.98400 XOF
5000 RWF2,329.96000 XOF
10000 RWF4,659.92000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.14596 RWF
5 XOF10.72980 RWF
10 XOF21.45960 RWF
20 XOF42.91920 RWF
50 XOF107.29800 RWF
100 XOF214.59600 RWF
250 XOF536.49000 RWF
500 XOF1,072.98000 RWF
1000 XOF2,145.96000 RWF
2000 XOF4,291.92000 RWF
5000 XOF10,729.80000 RWF
10000 XOF21,459.60000 RWF