1 CFA franc BCEAO to Rwandan francs

Convert XOF to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 xof
2 rwf

1.00000 XOF = 2.11298 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.11298 RWF
5 XOF10.56490 RWF
10 XOF21.12980 RWF
20 XOF42.25960 RWF
50 XOF105.64900 RWF
100 XOF211.29800 RWF
250 XOF528.24500 RWF
500 XOF1056.49000 RWF
1000 XOF2112.98000 RWF
2000 XOF4225.96000 RWF
5000 XOF10564.90000 RWF
10000 XOF21129.80000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.47327 XOF
5 RWF2.36633 XOF
10 RWF4.73266 XOF
20 RWF9.46532 XOF
50 RWF23.66330 XOF
100 RWF47.32660 XOF
250 RWF118.31650 XOF
500 RWF236.63300 XOF
1000 RWF473.26600 XOF
2000 RWF946.53200 XOF
5000 RWF2366.33000 XOF
10000 RWF4732.66000 XOF