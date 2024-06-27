CFA franc BCEAO to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Rwandan francs is currently 2.136 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.148 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.131 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.346% increase in value.