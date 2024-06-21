CFA 프랑 BCEAO 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 르완다 프랑 is currently 2.135 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.102% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 2.145 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.131 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.