르완다 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0.468 today, reflecting a 0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.102% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0.470 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.466 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.299% increase in value.