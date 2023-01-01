CFA francs BCEAO to Serbian dinars today

Convert XOF to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
179.37 rsd

1.00000 XOF = 0.17937 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.0909590.89521.496241.668250.9646518.7698
1 GBP1.1479711.25235104.3431.71761.915051.1073921.5467
1 USD0.916650.798499183.31751.37151.529170.884217.205
1 INR0.01100170.009583810.012002310.01646110.01835350.01061240.206499

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Serbian Dinar
1 XOF0.17937 RSD
5 XOF0.89687 RSD
10 XOF1.79374 RSD
20 XOF3.58748 RSD
50 XOF8.96870 RSD
100 XOF17.93740 RSD
250 XOF44.84350 RSD
500 XOF89.68700 RSD
1000 XOF179.37400 RSD
2000 XOF358.74800 RSD
5000 XOF896.87000 RSD
10000 XOF1793.74000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RSD5.57495 XOF
5 RSD27.87475 XOF
10 RSD55.74950 XOF
20 RSD111.49900 XOF
50 RSD278.74750 XOF
100 RSD557.49500 XOF
250 RSD1393.73750 XOF
500 RSD2787.47500 XOF
1000 RSD5574.95000 XOF
2000 RSD11149.90000 XOF
5000 RSD27874.75000 XOF
10000 RSD55749.50000 XOF