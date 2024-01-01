CFA francs BCEAO to Serbian dinars today

Convert XOF to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
178.48 rsd

CFA1.000 XOF = РСД0.1785 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Serbian Dinar
1 XOF0.17848 RSD
5 XOF0.89237 RSD
10 XOF1.78475 RSD
20 XOF3.56950 RSD
50 XOF8.92375 RSD
100 XOF17.84750 RSD
250 XOF44.61875 RSD
500 XOF89.23750 RSD
1000 XOF178.47500 RSD
2000 XOF356.95000 RSD
5000 XOF892.37500 RSD
10000 XOF1,784.75000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RSD5.60302 XOF
5 RSD28.01510 XOF
10 RSD56.03020 XOF
20 RSD112.06040 XOF
50 RSD280.15100 XOF
100 RSD560.30200 XOF
250 RSD1,400.75500 XOF
500 RSD2,801.51000 XOF
1000 RSD5,603.02000 XOF
2000 RSD11,206.04000 XOF
5000 RSD28,015.10000 XOF
10000 RSD56,030.20000 XOF