CFA franc BCEAO to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Serbian dinars is currently 0.178 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.179 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.178 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.061% decrease in value.